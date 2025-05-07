Manchester United are set to rival Liverpool for the signing of a Bundesliga defender this summer.

Ruben Amorim's side know Victor Lindelof is likely set to leave the club in 2025, with the need to bring in a new experienced centre-back looking like something of a priority.

Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez have both struggled with injuries this season, and it appears INEOS have already found an ideal candidate to help bolster the Red Devils' backline.

Manchester United set to battle Liverpool for £25m Bundesliga star THIS summer

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is also rumoured to be interested in the defender (Image credit: Alamy)

Having played 47 times for the Bundesliga giants this season, the 29-year-old is an experienced defender who is yet to play anywhere but in his home country of Germany.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Milan are also showing a keen interest in the soon-to-be free agent, who is recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best centre-backs in the world.

Xabi Alonso is the bookmakers favourite to take over at the Bernabeu this summer, meaning plenty of his players at Bayer Leverkusen could be set to leave the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

As per reports from CaughtOffside, it is Jonathan Tah who continues to catch the eye of plenty of Premier League clubs, including northwest-based duo Liverpool and Manchester United.

Tah, 29, won the Bundesliga title with Leverkusen last season and has been a standout performer for Xabi Alonso's side across the last two seasons in particular. His contract expires at the BayerArena in the summer, and he would be available on a free transfer in June.

Speaking about his future recently, Tah all but confirmed his decision to leave Leverkusen, leaving plenty of clubs on high alert regarding his availability.

“To be honest, I don’t have a timeframe. But the club knows about it. And it’s been the same as it has been all along,” he said, as quoted by Sky Sports. Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz also continue to be linked with their own moves away from Germany too.

Jonathan Tah is wanted by Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Tah has a superb footballing pedigree and at 29, he is the right age for a Premier League to take a punt on him for the next three to four years. His situation isn't that different to that of Thiago Silva moving away from PSG a few years ago.

Manchester United are back in Premier League action this weekend, as they take on West Ham United.