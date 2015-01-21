Bayern in no hurry to extend Guardiola stay

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed that the Bundesliga club are in no hurry to extend coach Pep Guardiola's contract.

The Spaniard still has 18 months left on his deal at the Allianz Arena after joining the Bavarians following their treble-winning 2012-13 season under Jupp Heynckes.

Guardiola guided Bayern to success in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in his first year in charge.

And Bayern are in a strong position to add to their list of honours, with the club still in the Pokal and UEFA Champions League and sitting 11 points clear at the summit of the German top flight.

Despite all those achievements, Rummenigge is willing to be patient.

"I've told him that I'm not going to ask him in the coming months about his contract," Rummenigge told Catalan newspaper Ara.

"We're not going to do anything before the summer and then maybe we'll talk in the second half of 2015.

"He can stay here for as long as he wants but Pep is not the kind of person who needs security.

"Pep doesn't need a five-year contract or to know that he will earn so much money at Bayern. That is not Pep Guardiola.

"Pep Guardiola lives for today and I accept that. He's a fantastic coach."