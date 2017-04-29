Bayern players celebrate Bundesliga success

Franck Ribery dedicated Bayern Munich's fifth successive Bundesliga title to retiring veterans Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso.

Former Germany full-back Lahm and ex-Spain midfielder Alonso will call time on their playing careers at the end of the season, but they go out on a high after Saturday's 6-0 thrashing of Wolfsburg ensured the 'Salad Bowl' remained in Bavaria for another year.

Ribery was one of several Bayern players to express their delight at the club's title success and reserved special praise for his experienced team-mates.

DEUT5CHER MEI5TER WIRD NUR DER FCB! This one is for you & ! April 29, 2017

German Champions for the 5th time in a row!!! April 29, 2017