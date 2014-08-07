Bayern: Schweinsteiger injury 'nothing serious'

The German champions went down 2-1 to an MLS All-Stars outfit on Wednesday, despite taking the lead through a stunning strike from new man Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern coach Pep Guardiola was unimpressed with the over-zealous nature of some of the All-Stars' challenges, and the Spaniard refused to shake the hand of opposite number Caleb Porter immediately after the final whistle.

Schweinsteiger, only introduced as a substitute for Juan Bernat with 10 minutes to go, picked up an ankle problem but a message on the club's official Twitter account calmed any fears of any serious injury.

"Update on @BSchweinsteiger: He has a bruised ankle but nothing serious," it read, "Get well soon, Basti!"

Bayern return to competitive action next week when they take on Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup at the home of their opponents.