Liverpool star Luis Diaz in agreement to join Bayern Munich: report

Liverpool star Luis Diaz is set to leave Anfield, with a switch to Bayern Munich now agreed.

Nico Williams, Rafael Leao, Kaoru Mitoma and Bradley Barcloa have all been linked with a move to Bavaria, but none have yet materialised.

Jamal Musiala's shocking injury in the Club World Cup quarter-final has forced Die Roten to accelerate a deal for attacking reinforcements, however, with attention turned to Liverpool in a move for the Reds' superstar Colombian.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, who ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now, has reportedly been on their radar for some time, but the German champions are stepping up their interest.

They saw a bid rejected by Liverpool last week, with the Reds hierarchy suggesting they had no intention to sell the 28-year-old.

German football journalist Christian Falk has suggested that Diaz has told Bayern Munich he wants to join them this summer and he is now their no.1 target.

Bayern Munich believe they can afford Diaz, as they know they could match Nico Williams' new release clause which is set around £77.4m. It should mean they can test Liverpool's resolve when it comes to Diaz.

BILD are reporting he has verbally agreed to a deal with the German side which would mean they only need to agree a fee with Liverpool to push the transfer over the line.

Barcelona are also keen on signing Diaz, which may force Bayern's hand as they may need to act quickly to make sure they win the transfer battle.

In FourFourTwo's view the deal doesn't make a huge amount of sense for Bayern.

Diaz is 28, and will be 29 by the end of next season, suggesting he wouldn't have a huge amount of sell on value should they wish to move him on in a few years. He would require huge wages and the transfer fee will be incredibly high, so the outlay may not be worth the product.

For Liverpool, if they can squeeze every last penny out of Bayern it will be seen as good business. Not only will it help balance the books from all their summer business so far, it would also free up wage budget and a squad space for perhaps someone younger.

Their willingness to negotiate is unknown, however. They seen keen to keep the winger for the remainder of his contract and are willing to let hm leave for free in two years if that is the case.