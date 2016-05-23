Bayern will never sign a Messi or Ronaldo - Hitzfeld

Bayern Munich will never sign a global superstar such as Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as it goes against the club's philosophy, according to former coach Ottmar Hitzfeld.

Departing Bayern boss bemoaned the lack of a player who "who scores 50, 60 goals like Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi" after a 3-0 win over Schalke in April.

But Hitzfeld, who led Bayern to five Bundesliga titles and one Champions League success across two spells in charge, believes Bayern will continue to sign younger players and develop them at the Allianz Arena, rather than sign big names.

He told Omnisport: "Bayern regularly buy good players and they also improve their team by extending contracts early.

"Buying a big name like Messi, Ronaldo, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, Neymar or [Luis] Suarez… that's something Bayern would not do. It's not the philosophy of Bayern to pay colossal wages or to pay maybe €100million and upwards for a top player. That wouldn't be Bayern's style."

Bayern recently signed Portuguese teenager Renato Sanches from Benfica for €35m - a fee that could rise to €80m depending on success-related bonuses.

And that is the kind of deal Hitzfeld believes they will continue to make under new boss Carlo Ancelotti.

He added: "Bayern can improve within strong financial limits which you can see in the case of Renato Sanches.

"Bayern is a club that plans in the long term and that wants to give young players a chance to develop like Kingsley Coman or Douglas Costa. Those players were bought and they have delivered good performances.

"Before the Champions League match between Bayern and Benfica a lot was written about Renato Sanches. He has already played a lot of games, scored goals, assisted many goals. He has an extraordinary technique, he can keep the ball in a small space, can pass the ball. He's a huge talent.

"I watched him there and he fulfilled expectations.

"He also convinced Bayern during these games, so it was a logical consequence that Bayern bought him. €30-€35 million for a top player... that's the price you have to pay these days.

"That's how the market is. And if he's a raving success at Bayern, he will be worth double that soon."