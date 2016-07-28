Bayern win 'a small foundation' for Montella's Milan

Vincenzo Montella believes AC Milan are "ready to build something" after they edged Bayern Munich on penalties in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday.

Franck Ribery's 90th-minute spot-kick - his second goal of the game - sent the clash to a shootout following an entertaining 3-3 draw at Soldier Field.

Bayern's Rafinha saw his effort saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, before Giacomo Bonaventura converted to give Milan a 5-3 win, and new coach Montella was satisfied as he looks to improve the club's ailing fortunes following a seventh-placed finish in Serie A last season.

"It was a well-played game, and I'm very happy because we troubled Bayern," he said. "This is a small foundation to carry on our work with even greater conviction.

"It was an excellent game, when taken in relation to the quality of our opponents. What I liked the most was the sacrifice shown by the team.

"You can tell that the team wants to develop and work hard. This is a group that is getting ready to build something.

"Our objective is to produce pleasing football, and that's contingent on keeping control over the game.

"In any case what matters is the performance, not the result. We knew how to take pressure and this I find particularly satisfying."