Bayern's Rafinha apologises for Halloween costume

Rafinha has issued an apology after his controversial Halloween costume led to a social media outcry.

In a photograph shared by team-mate Jerome Boateng from the Bayern squad's Halloween party, Rafinha appeared in an outfit imitating traditional Arab dress and holding cardboard boxes bearing the German word "vorsicht", which translates as "caution".

Criticism of his apparently crude depiction of a bomber swiftly followed and Boateng deleted the image from his social media accounts, leading Rafinha to apologise.

"Halloween is a scary celebration with exaggerated costumes," Rafinha posted on Twitter.

"It was not my intention to anger anyone through my disguise or hurt someone's feelings."

However, Rafinha had to post his apology twice as the first time he included a photo of himself in the distasteful costume.