Be our guest - Portsmouth welcome takeover bid from ex-Disney CEO

Fairy tale success might be about to return to Fratton Park, as Portsmouth enter talks with Disney's former chief executive over the sale of the club.

It is less than 10 years since Portsmouth won the FA Cup and then took on Ronaldinho and AC Milan in the UEFA Cup, but the club have since fallen on hard times, tumbling through the divisions to find themselves in League Two.

The Portsmouth Supporters' Trust then took over and stabilised the club, with manager Paul Cook now leading a promotion charge, while the board have confirmed Michael Eisner is looking to buy the south coast side.

Eisner was the chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company from 1984 to 2005 and so will know a thing or two about the sort of improbable story required to take Portsmouth back to the Premier League.

The Portsmouth board are in negotiations with Eisner, with both parties hopeful of agreeing a deal that suits the club.

"The board and Mr Eisner will look to negotiate the terms of what would effectively be the best and final offer they wish to make for the club; at which point we will advise all shareholders – both presidents and those with the PST – on the terms of the offer," the club said.

"Shareholders will then be asked by the club and the PST to vote to either accept or reject the offer."

Exciting times! Looking forward to coming over and meeting you all. Good luck against Newport County on Saturday!! March 23, 2017

Meanwhile, Eisner's due diligence will at least allow him to assess if Portsmouth are the real deal or just another Mickey Mouse team…