Beating Chelsea more difficult without Mourinho - Motta

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Thiago Motta has taken a swipe at Jose Mourinho, claiming Chelsea are now "more difficult" to beat without the Portuguese manager.

Mourinho was relieved of his duties in December just six months after guiding Chelsea to the Premier League title.

Chelsea had suffered the worst start to the season by a reigning champion, and Mourinho lasted just sixteen games into the campaign.

The 53-year-old was replaced by Guus Hiddink on an interim basis, and as PSG prepare to lock horns with Chelsea in the Champions League last 16 next week, Motta told RMC: "It's more difficult without Mourinho.

"They've changed their game. When we played them in the last two seasons, they were a team who played on the counter and didn't want the ball.

"Nowadays, they're a team that tries to play. It will be difficult."