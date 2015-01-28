Beckenbauer hopeful of Guardiola stay

The former Barcelona boss agreed a three-year deal with Bayern in 2013 but, with that due to expire at the end of the next season, there has been speculation his time with the club may soon come to an end.

Guardiola refused to directly answer questions about his future this week, instead claiming it was "a dream come true" to have coached the German powerhouse.

However, with Guardiola having enjoyed Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup success last term, Beckenbauer remains confident the Spaniard will stay for years to come.

"I once said that I hope that Guardiola stays here for 10 years and I continue to hope that. He will hardly find better conditions than in Munich at another club," he told Bild.

"He is only 44 years old and has enough time later to take over another club.

"It is also clear Pep Guardiola basically needs no contract. A coach of his calibre will go anyway, if he wants to go."

Bayern can move another step closer to the Bundesliga title on Friday when they travel to nearest challengers Wolfsburg with the sides separated by 11 points.

"Even with 11 points, you can still lose a championship," Beckenbauer warned.