Beckham consortium purchases land for MLS stadium

David Beckham has taken another step towards making his MLS dream a reality.

The Beckham-led consortium Miami Beckham United announced on Thursday that they had acquired two parcels of private land in Miami with the aim of building a football-specific stadium.

The expansion club has been on the cards since 2014 when MLS announced Beckham had exercised an option in his LA Galaxy contract to launch an expansion franchise.

Miami was the preferred destination, but the agreement was subject to the consortium’s ability to reach an agreement to build a stadium, with Thursday’s announcement an important step in the right direction.

"We have the right site, the right ownership group, and a loyal base of fans counting down the days until our first match," investor Marcelo Claure said.

"We're all in on Overtown, and we couldn't be more excited about moving forward with plans to deliver the most responsible stadium in Miami history."