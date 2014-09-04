Begovic awarded world record for Saints goal

Begovic scored the extraordinary effort just 13 seconds into the Premier League clash at the Britannia Stadium last November, and it has now been confirmed as an official world record.

In gusty conditions, the Bosnia-Herzegovina international's clearance bounced outside the Southampton penalty area and flew over Begovic's opposite number Artur Boruc and into the net.

On Thursday, Guinness World Records reconised the 91.9-metre strike as the "longest goal scored in football".

"I feel amazing to be honoured in this way and as a goalkeeper I didn't expect this to happen, not for this type of record anyway - I will take it though and enjoy it," Begovic said.

"I really do appreciate this award, and the certificate will certainly take pride of place on the wall at home.

"So thank you to everyone at Guinness World Records for presenting me with this wonderful award."