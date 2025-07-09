Sarina Wiegman just showed why she dropped Mary Earps with Lionesses wondergoal
Hannah Hampton created the goal against the Netherlands which gives England hope of remaining in the competition
England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton produced a piece of magic against the Netherlands to prove manager Sarina Wiegman's decision to promote her right.
Her distributing kick was pinpoint and it unlocked the Netherlands defence to not only see Lauren James score a wonder goal at Euro 2025 but gave more evidence as to why she is now England number one.
Hampton was made number one ahead of Mary Earps before the major tournament. Her effort that led to James' goal kept their title defence alive.
England: A crucial goal
England manager Sarina Wiegman's decision to name Hampton as number one is thought to be one of the reasons why Earps retired pre-Euros.
Earps is yet to confirm the specific reasons as to why she made the announcement just five weeks before the Euros began.
Reports, however, suggests the fact she was not expected to pick up any minutes at the tournament was a contributing factor.
Hampton has started both of England's Euros matches so far. England lost their opener against France which has put pressure on the result against the Netherlands.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Wiegman clearly saw what Hampton was capable of with her distribution against the Netherlands sublime.
James' goal got the game off to the perfect start for England, who need a win to ensure they remain in the competition.
James' inclusion in the starting team had also been debated prior to the Netherlands game as she had started just one game since April, which came against France last Saturday.
But the wonder goal more than proved Wiegman's decision making right once again.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.