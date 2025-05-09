World's longest throw-in: Republic of Ireland international sets a new world record

The Republic of Ireland's Megan Campbell has impressed fans with her long throw-ins throughout her career.

She has now cemented the skill into the history books while at the training centre for her club London City Lionesses.

Campbell broke the record for the world's longest throw-in by a female footballer.

World record: How long was Campbell's throw-in?

Megan Campbell has a famous throw in (Image credit: Getty Images)

Campbell took on the challenge of breaking the world record on 30 April.

She had to throw the ball a minimum of 35 metres in order to break the record and she threw it 37.55 metres.

Megan Campbell won promotion with her club this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Campbell became the first woman to break the record.

“When I come up against an opponent now, it’s no secret I have a long throw,” she told the Guinness book of world records.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“My throw developed when I was maybe about 12 or 13, I was playing for a boys’ team back home and my throw was longer than the boys’.

“As I grew up it got longer, it’s just something I’ve always had, I never specifically worked on it, but it’s something nice to have in the back pocket when needed.”

London City Lionesses celebrate their promotion (Image credit: Getty Images)

The world record is not the only thing Campbell has achieved this season as her club secured promotion into the Women's Super League.

London City Lionesses finished two points clear of Birmingham City.

Campbell, who has previously played for Manchester City, Everton and Liverpool, will once again play in the top-flight next season.