World's longest throw-in: Republic of Ireland international sets a new world record

By published

The world record was broken by a London City Lionesses star

Megan Campbell of Republic of Ireland takes a throw-in during the UEFA Women&#039;s Nations League B match between Republic of Ireland and Greece at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.
Megan Campbell has a world record (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Republic of Ireland's Megan Campbell has impressed fans with her long throw-ins throughout her career.

She has now cemented the skill into the history books while at the training centre for her club London City Lionesses.

Campbell broke the record for the world's longest throw-in by a female footballer.

World record: How long was Campbell's throw-in?

Megan Campbell throwing the ball in

Megan Campbell has a famous throw in (Image credit: Getty Images)

Campbell took on the challenge of breaking the world record on 30 April.

She had to throw the ball a minimum of 35 metres in order to break the record and she threw it 37.55 metres.

Megan Campbell celebrates a win

Megan Campbell won promotion with her club this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Campbell became the first woman to break the record.

“When I come up against an opponent now, it’s no secret I have a long throw,” she told the Guinness book of world records.

“My throw developed when I was maybe about 12 or 13, I was playing for a boys’ team back home and my throw was longer than the boys’.

“As I grew up it got longer, it’s just something I’ve always had, I never specifically worked on it, but it’s something nice to have in the back pocket when needed.”

Teyah Goldie of London City Lionesses lifts the Barclays Women's Championship trophy after London City Lionesses win the Barclays Women's Championship and subsequently gain promotion to the Barclays Women's Super League after the Barclays Women's Championship match between Birmingham City and London City Lionesses at St Andrew’s at Knighthead Park on May 04, 2025 in Birmingham, England.

London City Lionesses celebrate their promotion (Image credit: Getty Images)

The world record is not the only thing Campbell has achieved this season as her club secured promotion into the Women's Super League.

London City Lionesses finished two points clear of Birmingham City.

Campbell, who has previously played for Manchester City, Everton and Liverpool, will once again play in the top-flight next season.

Sarah Rendell
Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.