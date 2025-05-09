World's longest throw-in: Republic of Ireland international sets a new world record
The world record was broken by a London City Lionesses star
The Republic of Ireland's Megan Campbell has impressed fans with her long throw-ins throughout her career.
She has now cemented the skill into the history books while at the training centre for her club London City Lionesses.
Campbell broke the record for the world's longest throw-in by a female footballer.
World record: How long was Campbell's throw-in?
Campbell took on the challenge of breaking the world record on 30 April.
She had to throw the ball a minimum of 35 metres in order to break the record and she threw it 37.55 metres.
Campbell became the first woman to break the record.
“When I come up against an opponent now, it’s no secret I have a long throw,” she told the Guinness book of world records.
“My throw developed when I was maybe about 12 or 13, I was playing for a boys’ team back home and my throw was longer than the boys’.
“As I grew up it got longer, it’s just something I’ve always had, I never specifically worked on it, but it’s something nice to have in the back pocket when needed.”
The world record is not the only thing Campbell has achieved this season as her club secured promotion into the Women's Super League.
London City Lionesses finished two points clear of Birmingham City.
Campbell, who has previously played for Manchester City, Everton and Liverpool, will once again play in the top-flight next season.
