Begovic welcomes international break

Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic says the international break will be more than welcome after the Premier League champions' title defence went from bad to worse.

Saturday's 3-1 home loss to Southampton left Jose Mourinho's side 16th with just eight points from as many matches and the Portuguese under pressure.

Begovic, deputising for the injured Thibaut Courtois, can be forgiven for looking forward to meeting up with the Bosnia national team for Euro 2016 qualifiers at home to Wales and away to Cyprus during the next two weeks.

"Hopefully this break comes at a good time, we get a result in the next game and drive on from there," he said, referring to Chelsea's next Premier League match at home to Aston Villa on October 17.

Begovic confirmed morale within the dressing room is low as the team's slump continues, but the former Stoke City goalkeeper backed his colleagues to respond in the months ahead.

"When things are not going your way it's tough," he said.

"It's a mental thing as well, we need to keep fighting … run through a brick wall, as they say.

"That's the way it goes when results don't go your way, confidence takes a hit. That's life, that's football. You go through your ups and downs."