Beleaguered Twente not expected to play professionally next season

The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) does not expect Eredivisie side Twente to be playing professional football next season.

Twente were banned from European competition for three years by the KNVB back in December after the club was found guilty of "deliberately misleading" the organisation in regard to its relationship with Malta-based investment firm Doyen Sports.

An independent investigation into the club's management structure has recommended most of the board stand down, adding that there is an "unhealthy culture" at Twente - who won the league title in 2009-10.

Speaking following the publication of the report, the KNVB's director of professional football Bert van Oostveen told NOS: "The probability that FC Twente will not play professional football next year is greater than that they will.

"There are a number of weaknesses from the past, which are very difficult to solve. I think you need Houdini and [Dutch magician] Hans Klok at the same time."

Twente are 12th in the Eredivisie having won their last five games.