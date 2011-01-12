Bellamy arrested over assault claim

The Manchester City striker, currently on loan at hometown club Cardiff City, was bailed pending further enquiries.

He was questioned after two men, aged 20 and 26, suffered facial injuries during an incident in central Cardiff, south Wales, in the early hours of Sunday.

"A 31-year-old man has today been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been bailed pending further enquiries," a police statement said.

Bellamy joined Championship Cardiff City earlier this season. The 31-year-old has played for other Premier League clubs Liverpool, Newcastle and Blackburn Rovers in the past as well as Scottish club Celtic.

He was until recently the Wales captain, but stood down because of ongoing knee injuries.