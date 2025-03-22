A goal-fest in store as Wales entertain Kazakhstan in their first game of 2025?

Wales kick off their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign by welcoming Kazakhstan to Cardiff on Saturday night.

It will be the first-ever encounter between the two countries, situated on opposite sides of the UEFA zone, with the Welsh setting out to reach successive World Cup finals for the first time in their history.

Here, we look ahead to the game with a selection of thought-provoking stats and facts…

Bellamy to back it up?

Craig Bellamy was appointed as Wales head coach last July (Image credit: Alamy)

Wales have made a strong start to life under Craig Bellamy, going unbeaten in the six games for which their former striker has been in charge.

However, Rob Page’s successor has yet to record back-to-back wins, something the Welsh last managed in October 2023.

After ending 2024 on a high note with a 4-1 thrashing of Iceland to secure promotion to League A of the Nations League, the visit of the nation currently placed 110th in the FIFA World Ranking – 81 places below Wales – represents, on paper at least, a fantastic chance to record consecutive victories.

Goals on the cards

Brennan Johnson was among Wales' goalscorers against Iceland last time out (Image credit: Alamy)

Following Wales’ 4-1 victory over Iceland last time out and Kazakhstan’s 5-0 defeat to Norway, it’s fair to expect a fair bit of goalmouth action here.

The visitors, in fact, have only kept one clean sheet in their last 14 games, failing to shut the opposition out while also winning since September 2023 – when they beat Northern Ireland 1-0 at home in their last meeting with British opposition.

This will be Wales’ fourth home match with Bellamy at the helm. So far, they’ve drawn 0-0, won 1-0 and won 4-1 – will the figure on the home side of the Cardiff City Stadium scoreboard increase some more…?

A cosmopolitan vibe

Jay Dasilva represented England up to U21 level, before opting to play for Wales, the country of his grandmother's birth, in senior international football (Image credit: Alamy)

Of the 26 players in this Welsh squad, exactly half were born outside Wales – 11 in England and one, goalkeeper Adam Davies, in Germany.

What’s more, five members of the squad have represented England at youth level: Jay Dasilva, David Brooks, Jordan James, Brennan Johnson and Rabbi Matondo. Kieffer Moore, meanwhile, has featured for the England C team, the Three Lions’ non-League side.

Switching allegiance is nothing new, but the current Wales crop perfectly encapsulates how increasingly cosmopolitan international football has become, even within the relatively small sphere of the Home Nations.