A goal-fest in store as Wales entertain Kazakhstan in their first game of 2025?

By published

Key stats and facts as Wales begin their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign

Wales players celebrate a goal against Iceland during the UEFA Nations League match at the Cardiff City Stadium, November 2024
(Image credit: Alamy)

Wales kick off their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign by welcoming Kazakhstan to Cardiff on Saturday night.

It will be the first-ever encounter between the two countries, situated on opposite sides of the UEFA zone, with the Welsh setting out to reach successive World Cup finals for the first time in their history.

Here, we look ahead to the game with a selection of thought-provoking stats and facts…

Bellamy to back it up?

Wales head coach Craig Bellamy during a training session, March 2025

Craig Bellamy was appointed as Wales head coach last July (Image credit: Alamy)

Wales have made a strong start to life under Craig Bellamy, going unbeaten in the six games for which their former striker has been in charge.

However, Rob Page’s successor has yet to record back-to-back wins, something the Welsh last managed in October 2023.

After ending 2024 on a high note with a 4-1 thrashing of Iceland to secure promotion to League A of the Nations League, the visit of the nation currently placed 110th in the FIFA World Ranking – 81 places below Wales – represents, on paper at least, a fantastic chance to record consecutive victories.

Goals on the cards

Brennan Johnson celebrates after scoring for Wales against Iceland in the UEFA Nations League match at the Cardiff City Stadium, November 2024

Brennan Johnson was among Wales' goalscorers against Iceland last time out (Image credit: Alamy)

Following Wales’ 4-1 victory over Iceland last time out and Kazakhstan’s 5-0 defeat to Norway, it’s fair to expect a fair bit of goalmouth action here.

The visitors, in fact, have only kept one clean sheet in their last 14 games, failing to shut the opposition out while also winning since September 2023 – when they beat Northern Ireland 1-0 at home in their last meeting with British opposition.

This will be Wales’ fourth home match with Bellamy at the helm. So far, they’ve drawn 0-0, won 1-0 and won 4-1 – will the figure on the home side of the Cardiff City Stadium scoreboard increase some more…?

A cosmopolitan vibe

Jay Dasilva of Wales walks out for a training session, March 2025

Jay Dasilva represented England up to U21 level, before opting to play for Wales, the country of his grandmother's birth, in senior international football (Image credit: Alamy)

Of the 26 players in this Welsh squad, exactly half were born outside Wales – 11 in England and one, goalkeeper Adam Davies, in Germany.

What’s more, five members of the squad have represented England at youth level: Jay Dasilva, David Brooks, Jordan James, Brennan Johnson and Rabbi Matondo. Kieffer Moore, meanwhile, has featured for the England C team, the Three Lions’ non-League side.

Switching allegiance is nothing new, but the current Wales crop perfectly encapsulates how increasingly cosmopolitan international football has become, even within the relatively small sphere of the Home Nations.

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...

More about analysis
Northern Ireland players celebrate after Isaac Price scored to complete a hat-trick in the UEFA Nations League match against Bulgaria at Windsor Park in Belfast, October 2024

Here's what to watch out for as in-form Northern Ireland gear up for Switzerland friendly
Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England, looks on during a training session at St Georges Park on March 18, 2025 in Burton-upon-Trent, England Journalist and Media pundit, Henry Winter looks on from the press box during the international friendly match between England and Bosnia &amp; Herzegovina at St James&#039; Park on June 03, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England

'Where’s the "one of our own" that’s remotely good enough? The FA needed to be pragmatic, not patriotic.' Writing exclusively for FourFourTwo Henry Winter reminds England fans why they have good reason to be smiling
Antonio Rudiger is well thought of at Real Madrid

Liverpool report: Has Antonio Rudiger just dropped huge Virgil van Dijk clue?
See more latest
Most Popular
Thomas Tuchel will take charge of England for the very first time this evening
How to watch England vs Albania: Live streams for Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge
Diego Costa celebrates a goal for Atletico Madrid against Getafe in December 2012.
Quiz! How much do you know about Atletico Madrid's past and present strikers?
Julian Alvarez of Argentina runs with the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Argentina and Peru at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on November 19, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
How to watch Uruguay vs Argentina: Live streams for top-of-the-table clash in World Cup qualifying
Yangel Herrera #6 of Venezuela dribbles away from Carlos Gruezo #8 of Ecuador during a Copa America 2024 Group B match between Venezuela and Ecuador at Levi&#039;s Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Santa Clara, California
How to watch Ecuador vs Venezuela: Live streams for World Cup qualifier
Northern Ireland players celebrate after Isaac Price scored to complete a hat-trick in the UEFA Nations League match against Bulgaria at Windsor Park in Belfast, October 2024
Here's what to watch out for as in-form Northern Ireland gear up for Switzerland friendly
Jesse Marsch Head Coach of Canada talking with Alphonso Davies #19 and Jonathan Osorio #21 of Canada while an injury is attended to on the field during the CONMEBOL Copa America group A match between Peru and Canada at Children&#039;s Mercy Park on June 25, 2024 in Kansas City, Kansas.
How to watch Canada vs Mexico: Live streams, TV options for Concacaf Nations League semifinal
Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has enjoyed a stunning season
Who are the ten oldest-ever debutants for England?
DeJuan Jones #5 of the USMNT dribbles the ball during an international friendly at Inter&amp;Co Stadium on January 22, 2025 in Orlando, Florida.
How to watch USA vs Panama: Live streams for Concacaf Nations League semifinal
Richard Rios of Colombia (L) plays against Vinicius Júnior of Brazil (R) during the CONMEBOL Copa America USA Group Stage match between Brazil and Colombia at Levi&#039;s Stadium on July 2, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
How to watch Brazil vs Colombia: Live streams for World Cup qualifier
RB Leipzig star Benjamin Henrichs in action against Bayern Munich
'When you’re in the stadium, there are 70,000 people and they’re screaming - to hear your own leg pop was a real shock' RB Leipzig star Benjamin Henrichs on the Achilles rupture that changed his life - and how rehab in San Diego helped