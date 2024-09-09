The Nations League is crucial for Wales: and this is why

Wales made an encouraging start to life under Craig Bellamy, drawing 0-0 with Turkey in their Nations League opener at the Cardiff City Stadium. There were plenty of positives as the hosts dominated possession and created the better chances against a side that reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2024.

Sorba Thomas had a goal ruled out having stayed offside before cleverly lobbing the goalkeeper. And by the end there was a sense of frustration that Wales had failed to win after playing so well at home.

But a point against the favourites to win Group B4 is not to be sniffed at, particularly given the nature of the performance, which was significantly better than the final matches of Rob Page’s tenure.

The Nations League could prove to be an avenue to success again for the Dragons, whose success in the competition was crucial in their qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Wales’ group looks a manageable one, with Montenegro away to come this week and a trip to Iceland next month. If Bellamy’s side can advance and continue to play stylish, effective football, dreams of major tournaments will begin again.

The new manager was not getting carried away after the draw with Turkey, though. "[The players were] outstanding. We've had a lot of work this week. There have been a lot of meetings and I am always conscious of a load of information going into the players in a short space of time," said Bellamy.

"But they were great this week and that gives you confidence. Believe me, this is the worst we are going to be. The more we learn, the more we spend together, the finer details.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It's such a good start, but there's way more to come from this team.

"I am not a master at this after one game, trust me. But I enjoyed it. It was a great country to play against in your first game and I am really happy."

More international stories

What changes have been made for the Nations League? Everything you need to know

Who was the pitch invader during England's Nations League win over Ireland?

The England job is Lee Carsley's if he wins his first few games - 'He knows a lot of the players, he’s brought some fresh players into the squad to liven things up a bit too': England legend says Three Lions will appoint their interim if results are good