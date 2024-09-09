The Nations League is crucial for Wales: and this is why
Wales began their Nations League campaign in impressive style against Turkey
Wales made an encouraging start to life under Craig Bellamy, drawing 0-0 with Turkey in their Nations League opener at the Cardiff City Stadium. There were plenty of positives as the hosts dominated possession and created the better chances against a side that reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2024.
Sorba Thomas had a goal ruled out having stayed offside before cleverly lobbing the goalkeeper. And by the end there was a sense of frustration that Wales had failed to win after playing so well at home.
But a point against the favourites to win Group B4 is not to be sniffed at, particularly given the nature of the performance, which was significantly better than the final matches of Rob Page’s tenure.
The Nations League could prove to be an avenue to success again for the Dragons, whose success in the competition was crucial in their qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Wales’ group looks a manageable one, with Montenegro away to come this week and a trip to Iceland next month. If Bellamy’s side can advance and continue to play stylish, effective football, dreams of major tournaments will begin again.
The new manager was not getting carried away after the draw with Turkey, though. "[The players were] outstanding. We've had a lot of work this week. There have been a lot of meetings and I am always conscious of a load of information going into the players in a short space of time," said Bellamy.
"But they were great this week and that gives you confidence. Believe me, this is the worst we are going to be. The more we learn, the more we spend together, the finer details.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"It's such a good start, but there's way more to come from this team.
"I am not a master at this after one game, trust me. But I enjoyed it. It was a great country to play against in your first game and I am really happy."
More international stories
What changes have been made for the Nations League? Everything you need to know
Who was the pitch invader during England's Nations League win over Ireland?
The England job is Lee Carsley's if he wins his first few games - 'He knows a lot of the players, he’s brought some fresh players into the squad to liven things up a bit too': England legend says Three Lions will appoint their interim if results are good
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.