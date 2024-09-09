The Nations League is crucial for Wales: and this is why

By
published

Wales began their Nations League campaign in impressive style against Turkey

Craig Bellamy
Craig Bellamy

Wales made an encouraging start to life under Craig Bellamy, drawing 0-0 with Turkey in their Nations League opener at the Cardiff City Stadium. There were plenty of positives as the hosts dominated possession and created the better chances against a side that reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2024.

Sorba Thomas had a goal ruled out having stayed offside before cleverly lobbing the goalkeeper. And by the end there was a sense of frustration that Wales had failed to win after playing so well at home.

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.