Next Wales manager odds: Clear favourite emerges after Rob Page dismissal

Rob Page’s dismissal from the Wales men’s national team job leaves the FA of Wales with the task of finding a successor who they feel can get them back in contention to qualify for major tournaments.

Wales ended a 58-year wait for summer action by qualifying for Euro 2016 under former gaffer Chris Coleman, going on to stun everybody by making it to the semi-finals. Page then took over on an initial caretaker basis from Ryan Giggs in 2020 to guide Wales to qualification for Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

However, Wales’ failure to make it to Euro 2024 after losing a qualification play-off final to Poland on penalties in March has led to Page’s dismissal, opening the door for a new face – or maybe a returning one – to take up the reins. Here are the odds for the various runners and riders, as provided by DragonBet and correct as of 3:45pm on Friday 21st June.

4=. 16/1: Chris Coleman, Nathan Jones, David Moyes, James Rowberry, Mark Sampson

David Moyes is ranked as an outsider for the Wales job

An interesting mix of candidates, to say the least. The man who sparked the Welsh revolution, Chris Coleman, has only just taken up a new job with Cypriot side AEL Limassol, making the move last month.

Welshman Nathan Jones is in charge at League One Charlton Athletic after enjoying great success with Luton Town but leaving them (for a second time) for an ill-fated Premier League spell with Southampton

Former Manchester United boss David Moyes is currently serving as a BBC pundit at Euro 2024 after leaving West Ham United just a year on from guiding them to Conference League glory.

James Rowberry currently holds a role with the FAW as Head of Elite Coach Education, and is said to be extremely well thought-of – to the point that they resisted Cardiff City’s efforts to take him back to a coaching role at the club. He was Newport County manager for a year from October 2021.

Mark Sampson is best known for coaching the Lionesses from 2013-2017, but was sacked under a cloud with the FA citing clear evidence of inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour by a coach. The two parties later settled out of court when brought an unfair dismissal claim. Sampson later had a two-year coaching spell with League One Stevenage, but left in 2021.

3. 7/1: Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce had a one-game stint as England manager

The one-time England manager – by which we mean he managed them for precisely one game before being sacked following a tabloid sting – may feel he has unfinished business in international football… he certainly felt that way back in 2017.

Since his dismissal from the Three Lions, Allardyce has managed Crystal Palace, Everton, West Bromwich Albion and (briefly) Leeds United to decidedly mixed results.

Allardyce has not held a managerial position since departing Elland Road following their relegation from the Premier League last year.

2. 3/1: Craig Bellamy

Craig Bellamy's playing career included two spells at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bellamy scored 19 goals in 78 caps for Wales over a 16-year international career from 1998-2014, encompassing an itinerant playing career that took in spells at Noriwch City, Newcastle United, Liverpool (twice), Manchester City and hometown club Cardiff City.

The former Wales captain has been working under Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht and Burnley for the past three years, and is currently in caretaker charge at Turf Moor following the Belgian’s departure to take over the vacancy Bayern Munich.

1. Evens: Osian Roberts

The immediate heavy favourite, 58-year-old Roberts was Coleman’s assistant during their brilliant run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals and stated his desire to step up to the big seat before Giggs was appointed, eventually staying on as the former winger’s assistant instead.

After a two-year spell as technical director of the Morocco national team that included their Africa Cup of Nations triumph in 2021, Roberts moved on again to become Patrick Vieira’s assistant at Crystal Palace.

After the Frenchman’s dismissal, Roberts took over from Cesc Fabregas as caretaker boss of Italian Serie B side Como last December, having previously been appointed as the club’s head of development; club co-owner Fabregas stayed on as his assistant. FourFourTwo visited the club in March and spoke to Roberts.

Roberts remains in that post after successfully guiding them to promotion to end a 21-year wait for top-flight football. No announcement has yet been made as to whether Roberts will remain in his head coach role permanently.

