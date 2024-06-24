Ryan Giggs under consideration for shock return to management: report
Ryan Giggs is being considered for a shock return to management, having been out of the game since 2020
Ryan Giggs is being considered for a shock return to management with Wales.
Rob Page was sacked by the Welsh FA earlier this week after narrowly missing out on qualification for Euro 2024. Wales were beaten on penalties (4-5) by Poland back in March after being locked at 0-0 for 120 minutes in their play-off encounter.
Craig Bellamy is one name being considered for the position, with the 44-year-old currently acting as head coach of EFL Championship club Burnley. It remains to be seen whether the former Manchester City man will remain as part of the staff at Turf Moor.
But according to The Times, Ryan Giggs is also being reconsidered for a return with the Welsh national side. Both Giggs and Bellamy were interviewed last time the position was available, with Manchester United legend Giggs beating ex-Liverpool man Bellamy to the role.
Giggs led the national team for two years until being relieved of his duties, first temporarily and then permanently, when he was detained in November 2020 on suspicion of assault and real bodily injury against his former partner and her sister. Page then took over Giggs's position. The former Manchester United winger was later cleared of the accusations.
Osian Roberts, the former national team assistant of Chris Coleman, who most recently led Como to Serie A with Cesc Fabregas, is another candidate.
Another former Wales manager, Mark Hughes, has also had his name brought up in conversation, despite his unsuccessful recent spell with Bradford City. And Eric Ramsay, the former coach at Manchester United, who has just accepted a head coaching position in the MLS with Minnesota United, has been linked as well.
