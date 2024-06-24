Ryan Giggs under consideration for shock return to management: report

Ryan Giggs is being considered for a shock return to management, having been out of the game since 2020

Ryan Giggs shows his appreciation to Wales fans after a Euro 2020 quaifiier against Hungary in November 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ryan Giggs is being considered for a shock return to management with Wales.

Rob Page was sacked by the Welsh FA earlier this week after narrowly missing out on qualification for Euro 2024. Wales were beaten on penalties (4-5) by Poland back in March after being locked at 0-0 for 120 minutes in their play-off encounter.

