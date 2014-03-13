Bellamy 'can influence games more' under Ole

The Norwegian replaced Malky Mackay at the helm in January and has seen his charges fall into the Premier League relegation zone.

However, Bellamy feels the attacking freedom afforded to him by Solskjaer has increased his influence on fixtures.

"I have the utmost respect for what Malky did at this club and what he did for me as a person," he told Wales Online. "I adore the man and will always be grateful.

"(But) I sense I’m able to change games whereas at the start of the season maybe I couldn’t.

"I've got a better chance of deciding games these days than I did at the start of the season. The way we set up suits me.

"I'm fit, my energy is back, I'm sharp.

"I'm probably in the best condition I have been in during my time at this club. I’m in a position to do something about my personal performances."

And Bellamy is confident Solskjaer will prove to be a successful boss at Cardiff, given time.

"It's very difficult to judge a manager straight away but Ole is a very good manager," he added. "I think that will show over the next few years.

"He's come into a difficult situation here, but he wants us to keep believing and keep showing our character. We will do everything we can to do that."

Cardiff, who sit 18th in the Premier League, visit Everton on Saturday having won just one of their 14 away top-flight games this term.