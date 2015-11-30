Bellerin: Arsenal can cope without Sanchez

Spanish full-back Hector Bellerin insisted Arsenal have the depth to cope with the loss of injured forward Alexis Sanchez.

A hamstring injury forced Sanchez from the field in Arsenal's 1-1 draw at Norwich City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Sanchez hobbled off after an hour, while team-mate Laurent Koscielny took a knock in the first half.

Bellerin, however, believes there is no need for Arsenal to worry about the absence of the injured duo.

"I have said it before, there is great depth in the team," he told Arsenal Player.

"There are a lot of young players in the team waiting to come through, and we have a lot of quality training with us every day.

"They are ready to step up so obviously every single player on the bench can do the same job as every single player in the starting XI.

"We don't need to worry about [the injuries to Alexis and Koscielny]. The only thing we need to do is go out onto the pitch with the right mentality, it does not matter who we play."