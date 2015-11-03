Bellerin to miss Bayern clash

Hector Bellerin will miss Arsenal's Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich on Wednesday, Arsene Wenger has confirmed.

The Spaniard has not travelled to Germany with the rest of the squad, remaining in London to recuperate from a groin injury that Wenger labelled a "small problem".

Wenger has called 17-year-old Jeff Reine-Adelaide into the squad in his place.

Mathieu Debuchy will likely deputise at right-back and the manager believes he will be up to the task.

"I have confidence and trust in him. Physically, he should be ready," Wenger said.

Arsenal defeated Bayern 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on matchday three, but remain three points adrift of the qualification spots in Group F ahead of the meeting at the Allianz Arena.