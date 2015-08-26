Bellerin ready for Debuchy battle

Hector Bellerin is relishing the battle with fellow right-back Mathieu Debuchy for a regular first-team spot at Arsenal.

The Spaniard broke into Arsene Wenger's side last season after Debuchy suffered an ankle ligament injury, and went on to make 28 appearances in all competitions - including the full 90 minutes of Arsenal's FA Cup final triumph over Aston Villa.

And despite France international Debuchy returning to fitness this term, Bellerin has started two of Arsenal's three Premier League matches so far.

"I think the competition in every single position in the team is really strong," Bellerin told the club's official website. "That's going to make the team train harder, perform better and grow as players.

"We have to give our best. We know we can't relax, we know we can't take out starting position for granted when we have it.

"Even when you think you're going to play you need to train hard because otherwise it's on to the next one and you're going to be on the bench.

"I think it's very good and all the successful teams have that kind of battle in every single spot because that keeps you on your feet and makes you perform better.

"I know it's going to be difficult with Mathieu back now but I'm just going to keep training hard."