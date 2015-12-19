Bellerin: Teams fear Arsenal

Big teams are now feeling "scared" to come up against Arsenal, claims Spanish full-back Hector Bellerin.

Arsenal are second in the Premier League after 16 games and have qualified for the Champions League round of 16.

Bellerin and Co. face arguably their biggest test so far when they host third-place Manchester City in the league on Monday, while a last-16 showdown against European champions Barcelona is looming.

However, former Barca defender Bellerin believes teams have changed their perception about the club and are now afraid to come up against the North Londoners.

"From last season after Christmas until now, we've won most of the big games," the right-back told the Daily Mail. "You can always lose one but I think the perception of other teams has changed about Arsenal.

"That's important because there's a lot of quality in the Premier League and Champions League and to see people are scared to play the Arsenal, that's something we probably didn’t have for a few years.

"‘We can see we're a team people don't want to play against, because after beating Bayern and Chelsea, we feel like we can do it against any team.

"That's a great feeling to have. OK, we've got Barcelona in the draw, we're up for it."