Bellerin will only get better, believes Dixon

Former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon believes Hector Bellerin has a bright future ahead of him and will continue to improve.

The 20-year-old has displaced Mathieu Debuchy as Arsenal's first-choice right-back and Dixon is confident the youngster will only get better as he gains more first-team experience.

"He’s taken his chance better than anyone thought," Dixon told the official Arsenal website.

"I was talking to [assistant manager] Steve Bould last season, when there were a few issues at right-back and who was going to play, and Hector hadn’t had his chance yet. But he got his chance through injury and he’s never looked back. He’s done way better than some people may have thought.

"Although he catches the eye because of his pace, which is astonishing when you see him in full flow, he’s learning the game and that’s the important thing. He’s still a young lad who has got a long way to go, but when you sit down and analyse his game on a weekly basis you see that he’s doing very well indeed.

"There are still areas of game that he does have to improve on but that’s only natural because he’s so young, but as long as he keeps learning - and being in the first team every week will help - he will continue to improve."

Bellerin has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal so far this campaign.