‘Liverpool need to sign a new right-back to help Conor Bradley, not hinder him’ Stephen Warnock on why replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold is so crucial

Conor Bradley has been tipped as the long-term successor to Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield.

With Liverpool fans still reeling from the seismic news that Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to leave the club for Real Madrid this summer, attention is now turning to how the Reds can fill the void he’ll leave.

The Reds already have a highly promising internal option in Conor Bradley, who has shone again this campaign as Liverpool secured the Premier League title, but are also being linked with other players, such as Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong

Now, former Liverpool and England defender Stephen Warnock has told FourFourTwo that bringing in a new face would be helpful for everybody – including 21-year-old Bradley.

Stepehen Warnock: "Conor's an exceptional player, but he needs a little bit of pushing along the way."

Conor Bradley is still only 21 years old and needs time to mature, says Stephen Warnock. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think Liverpool will dip into the transfer market," Warnock tells FourFourTwo on behalf of Casino Apps. "I don't think that's a reflection on Conor. I think that's a reflection on his age and perhaps wanting to push him a little bit."

Liverpool’s faith in Bradley is not in question. His rise over the last 18 months has been impressive, and the club sees him as a future mainstay in the side. Yet Bradley is still developing and Warnock believes it will take "maybe two or three years" for him to reach the levels set by Alexander-Arnold, both in terms of performance and physicality.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's decision to leave Liverpool for free has left sections of the fanbase angry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He's capable of playing a huge role in the first team next season," Warnock continues. "I understand there are some doubts and some queries about his availability and injuries and things like that, but I think the more he plays and the more his body matures, the more resilient his body will become."

The rigours of Premier League and Champions League football are a challenge for players in their physical prime, let alone youngsters, so it’s no surprise that Liverpool are reportedly eyeing reinforcements.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Among the names hotly tipped is Bayer Leverkusen’s electric wing-back Jeremie Frimpong, ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-backs in the world right now. The Dutchman enjoyed another stellar season under Xabi Alonso, following the Werkself’s title-winning campaign in 2023/24.

Frimpong’s blistering pace and positional versatility – he can also play further forward in attack – make him an intriguing option for the Reds, who could deploy him as an out-and-out right-back or even in a more advanced role depending on the tactical setup.

Jeremie Frimpong is reportedly a transfer target for Liverpool this summer. (Image credit: Oliver Kaelke/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Frimpong would not only bring elite-level competition for Bradley but also the type of experience and consistency the Arne Slot’s side will need in bug games. His presence would ease the pressure, allowing Bradley to grow without the immediate expectation of playing 50-plus games a season.

Rather than replace Bradley, Warnock feels a new addition could help push the youngster to even higher levels.

"With Trent, they knew they had a generational talent, where they knew he was going to be exceptional and could compete every week from a very young age," Warnock adds. "I think Conor's an exceptional player, too, but he needs a little bit of pushing along the way."