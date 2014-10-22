Benatia: German media have judged me too soon

The Morocco international was given a rough ride from Roma fans during Bayern's sensational 7-1 UEFA Champions League Group E victory on Tuesday.

Benatia spent just one season with the Eternal City club before making a big-money move to the Bundesliga champions in August.

The 27-year-old was more concerned about proving a point to his critics than the reaction of Roma fans after the Bavarian giants' resounding win.

"I felt nothing in particular in this match," he said

"We showed that we are a great team and I took the opportunity to send a message to the German media, who should wait before judging me.

"The whistles are part of the game and I was expecting them. But I still love Rome, I have many friends here."