Bender extends Leverkusen stay to 2017
By app
Germany international Lars Bender has extended his contract with Bayer Leverkusen by two years to 2017, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.
Midfielder Bender, who along with his twin brother Sven of champions Borussia Dortmund hopes to be part of Germany's Euro 2012 squad, joined last season's runners-up in 2009.
"I am happy and satisfied," Bender said in a statement. "Leverkusen are the best club for my sporting development," added the 22-year-old.
