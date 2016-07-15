Bender brothers, Meyer make Germany squad for Olympics

Germany have named Sven and Lars Bender in their squad for the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro next month.

The midfield twins, who ply their trade with Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen respectively, will take two of the overage spots in coach Horst Hrubesch's 18-man set-up. Freiburg striker Nils Petersen takes the third.

Dortmund defender Matthias Ginter, a World Cup-winner two years ago, is also included.

There are places for Germany Under-21 captain Leon Goretzka, rising Schalke star Max Meyer and Arsenal's Serge Gnabry, along with goalkeeper Timo Horn, who has been linked with Liverpool.

"The anticipation ahead of the Olympics is huge," Hrubesch told German Football Association (DFB) official website.

"This is a unique experience that the players will be able to tell their grandchildren about.

"We have a good mix, from the current U-21 national team and the older players. The quality is absolutely great. We go to Brazil to win every game."

Germany are taking part in their first Olympic football tournament since 1988.

They begin their campaign against Mexico in Salvador on August 4.

SQUAD IN FULL:

Goalkeepers: Timo Horn (Cologne), Jannik Huth (Mainz)

Defenders: Robert Bauer (Ingolstadt), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Dortmund), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Philipp Max (Augsburg), Niklas Sule, Jeremy Toljan (Hoffenheim)

Midfielders/Forwards: Lars Bender (Bayer Leverkusen), Sven Bender (Borussia Dortmund), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Max Christiansen (Ingolstadt), Serge Gnabry (Arsenal), Leon Goretzka, Max Meyer (Schalke), Nils Petersen (Freiburg), Grischa Promel (Karlsruher), Davie Selke (RB Leipzig)

Standby list: Leonardo Bittencourt (Cologne), Christian Gunter, Sebastian Kerk (Freiburg), Eric Oelschlagel (Werder Bremen)