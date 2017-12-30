Benevento boss eyes 'crazy' survival bid

Benevento coach Roberto De Zerbi wants his side to pull off a "crazy" bid for Serie A survival after winning their first top-flight game at the 19th time of asking.

De Zerbi's men finally ended the worst start to a Serie A season in the competition's history, as Massimo Coda's strike was enough to sink Chievo 1-0.

They still remain 11 points from safety with half a season played, but De Zerbi refuses to accept that relegation is inevitable.

"We deserved the win in other games too, so these three points can hopefully be the boost we need," De Zerbi told Rai Sport.

"I know it's crazy saying you believe in safety, but a coach and player has to always believe and aim for the victory every time. We'll see what happens.

"The January transfer window is coming up and that could also be a turning point for us, but our squad should not be at the bottom anyway.

"I tried to make the players realise that they must believe themselves worthy to be in Serie A, because they are, as it can change the final result.

"Now that we got the first win, I hope that belief will also grow."