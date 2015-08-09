Benfica 0 Sporting Lisbon 1: Gutierrez ensures Supertaca success

Sporting Lisbon claimed early bragging rights in Portugal as Teo Gutierrez struck the winning goal in Sunday's 1-0 Supertaca Candido de Oliveira victory over Benfica.

In his first competitive outing as Sporting coach, Jorge Jesus came up against the side he left after last season, having spent six successful years at the Estadio da Luz.

In a keenly contested affair, the crucial moment came for the Taca de Portugal winners early in the second half at the Estadio Municipal de Aveiro as Gutierrez diverted Andre Carrillo's drive past a wrong-footed Julio Cesar.

Sporting started brightly in the Algarve - Islam Slimani testing the Primeira Liga champions - but Jonas and Jardel had the first chances of the game for Benfica.

Jesus' men thought they had taken the lead when Gutierrez converted a knock-down from a corner but an offside call cut short his celebrations prior to half-time.

Sporting enjoyed early pressure again after the interval and were rewarded when close-season acquisition Gutierrez got the final touch on Carrillo's shot.

Gutierrez arrived from River Plate in July following a Copa America campaign with Colombia but showed no signs of fatigue during the curtain-raiser.

Seeking to get back into the game, Rui Vitoria's Benfica saw penalty appeals turned down for an apparent foul on Nico Gaitan before Jonas had the ball in the net prior to an offside decision.

It was not to be for Vitoria's men, as Sporting put down a marker five days before opening the Primeira Liga against Tondela, much to their fans' delight.