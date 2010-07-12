Benitez aims to copy Spanish style

The former Liverpool boss took his first day of training at the Champions League winners on Monday and plans a few changes despite predecessor Jose Mourinho also sealing a domestic double last term.

"The style of the Spain national team is based on ball possession and quality players and it will be good if we can imitate them," Benitez, who worked with Spain coach Vincente Del Bosque at Real Madrid's youth academy, told reporters.

"Italian football is tactically good, intelligent football and if we can combine the two styles, I think the team will be stronger."

He refused to discuss reports linking Inter with Liverpool midfielder Javier Mascherano, saying the club's sporting director Marco Branca would deal with such issues in what he expects to be a quiet transfer window.

"In England I was a manager. Here I am a coach," Benitez said, although he added that Inter's existing Argentine ball winner Esteban Cambiasso could play with anyone, including Mascherano.

He said nothing had been decided about the possible departures of Maicon to Real or Mario Balotelli to Manchester City and that he wanted to speak to the players first and maybe change teenage rebel Balotelli's training regime.

Benitez will also alter general training methods and use more youngsters compared to new Real boss Mourinho, whose side won May's Champions League final without an Italian in the starting lineup just weeks before Italy flopped at the World Cup.

The Spaniard also hopes to have a more jovial relationship with the Italian media than the confrontational Portuguese.

"We need to change something here in the press room. It's like a sauna. We need to install air conditioning," he joked before saying he was struggling getting used to driving on the right again after six years in England.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook