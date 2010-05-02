Benitez fails to shed light on future
By app
LIVERPOOL - Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez left everyone in the dark about his future with the Premier League club after he appeared to bid farewell to the fans during a lap of honour around Anfield.
Benitez, who has been linked with Juventus and is due to meet Liverpool's new chairman Martin Broughton in the next few days, refused to give any assurances that he will be at the club at the start of next season.
"I prefer to concentrate on the next game and I will try to see the chairman," the Spaniard told reporters after Liverpool were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea in their final home game of the season.
"I have four more years on my contract and we will wait and see.
"I have been talking about all the speculation for the last two or three weeks... I will not talk too much about (the future)."
Liverpool have failed to win any silverware since they triumphed in the FA Cup final in 2006.
