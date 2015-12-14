Former Real Madrid coach Bernd Schuster claims Rafael Benitez threw Toni Kroos "under the bus" after the German midfielder was left on the bench against Villarreal.

Kroos was an unused substitute in Madrid's shock 1-0 loss at Villarreal on Sunday, with Benitez preferring Casemiro alongside James Rodriguez and Luka Modric in midfield.

Benitez was prickly when asked why he left Kroos on the bench, replying: "He didn't play because Casemiro did."

And Schuster, who coached Madrid in 2007-08, hit out at the under-pressure Spaniard post-match.

"Benitez has thrown Kroos under the bus," Schuster told Onda Cero.

Roberto Soldado's eighth-minute strike was all that separated the two teams as Madrid suffered their third defeat in five La Liga matches.

Third-placed Madrid are now five points adrift of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.