Benitez hits back at Gerrard over Liverpool criticism

Real Madrid head coach Rafael Benitez has hit back at ex-Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard after he was criticised by the Englishman.

The 35-year-old LA Galaxy midfielder launched some stinging attacks on his former boss in his new autobiography, which is currently being serialised in The Daily Mail.

Gerrard has revealed he does not have a close bond with the former Anfield manager, condemned Benitez for his infamous "facts" rant about Manchester United and branded him "stupid" for some of his decisions in the transfer market, including the 2009 sale of Xabi Alonso.

The Santiago Bernabeu boss, though, rejected the comments from Gerrard and feels his former player is simply using him in an attempt to generate additional sales for his book.

"I have read the quotes and I believe he is wrong," the 55-year-old told Spanish TV.

"Out of the respect that I have for Stevie and for the value and appreciation I have for him, and for Liverpool and the supporters, I think it is best to just let it pass.

"He has brought out a book and now I am the Real Madrid manager that will sell."

Benitez caused controversy at his new club this week by refusing to say whether Cristiano Ronaldo was the best player he has ever coached ahead of Madrid's Champions League opener against Shakhtar Donetsk.