Benitez: Late goal changes tie
After conceding a late equaliser in their UEFA Europa League semi-final with Dnipro, Napoli coach Rafael Benitez was not best pleased.
Rafael Benitez says Dnipro's late equaliser changes the complexion of Napoli's UEFA Europa League semi-final tie.
Substitute Yevhen Seleznyov levelled for the visitors after 81 minutes, with David Lopez having headed Napoli in front shortly after half-time.
The result sends Dnipro into next week's second leg with an away-goal advantage.
"We have all seen what happened," said Benitez. "This changes the result and the semi-final.
"We created so much and they only had two shots, but now we must think about the next match."
There was a feeling among Napoli players that Seleznyov was offside when he applied the finishing touch - a point captain Marek Hamsik was keen to make at full-time.
"We dominated and we are angry because their first opportunity to score was offside," he fumed.
