Benitez: Late goal changes tie

Rafael Benitez says Dnipro's late equaliser changes the complexion of Napoli's UEFA Europa League semi-final tie.

Substitute Yevhen Seleznyov levelled for the visitors after 81 minutes, with David Lopez having headed Napoli in front shortly after half-time.

The result sends Dnipro into next week's second leg with an away-goal advantage.

"We have all seen what happened," said Benitez. "This changes the result and the semi-final.

"We created so much and they only had two shots, but now we must think about the next match."

There was a feeling among Napoli players that Seleznyov was offside when he applied the finishing touch - a point captain Marek Hamsik was keen to make at full-time.

"We dominated and we are angry because their first opportunity to score was offside," he fumed.