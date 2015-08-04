Benitez pleased with goalkeepers as De Gea transfer saga continues

Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez is happy with the goalkeepers at his disposal as the David de Gea transfer saga continues to drag on.

The Madrid-born De Gea, 24, has been expected to make a move to Real throughout the off-season, with his contract expiring in mid-2016.

With the saga continuing to drag on and the start of the season approaching, De Gea appears more likely to stay at United.

Benitez said he was happy with the shot-stoppers at his disposal, including Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla, Fernando Pacheco and Ruben Yanez.

"I don't talk about players from other teams. He [De Gea] is not our player," Benitez said.

"I am really pleased with our keepers. Now we have Pacheco and Rubin Yanez will be one of our three keepers. And you know that Keylor Navas and Kiko Casilla is.

"These are our keepers so we can talk about them, not the other keepers."

Real face Tottenham at the Audi Cup on Tuesday.