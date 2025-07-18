Manchester United aren’t holding back in the summer transfer window, with Matheus Cunha already in place and the pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo seemingly picking up pace.

Manchester United are keen to offload their infamous quintet of unwanted players and moving Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia out could give United the freedom to add a goalkeeper upgrade to their shopping list.

Andre Onana looks like anything but a long-term solution but the pressure on United as the 2025/26 season begins also demands immediate improvement in every department.

Manchester United remain interested in Emi Martinez as a short-term fix

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana kept just 11 clean sheets last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez sparked speculation about his future with an emotional reaction after the final home game of last season, and United have been linked with him consistently since his sending off at Old Trafford on the final day.

With UEFA pressure informing the need to lighten their wage bill, Villa are believed to be open to selling a senior player despite averting the need to rush one or more sales before the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) deadline at the end of June.

Speculation about Emi Martinez's future has been rife (Image credit: Getty Images)

Martinez will soon turn 33 and is a high-quality player in demand with four years left on his contract. He’ll be difficult to adequately replace but is in every other regard the most obvious player to move on for a big profit, and United are known to want a piece of the action.

Nevertheless, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has drizzled just a little cold water on speculation that a move to Old Trafford might be imminent, claiming that United’s interest is legitimate but recent activity is limited.

“Manchester United have not made any bid,” said Romano on YouTube. “Aston Villa sources also guarantee that they’ve not received any official bid from Man United.

“Man United spoke to Martinez’s representatives several times to be informed about the situation of the player. But this already happened in June. It’s not yesterday or today or this week.”

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has decisions to make this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The goalkeeper’s situation is complicated by Villa’s financial requirements, which put him in the shop window in a way they’d rather avoid on a purely footballing basis.

Martinez, who is ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best goalkeepers in the world right now, joined Villa from Arsenal in 2020 and has been instrumental in their rise under manager Unai Emery.

“At the moment there are still no club-to-club negotiations,” continued Romano.

“But Man United are aware of the situation of Emi Martinez. He could be open to joining.”