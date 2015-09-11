Benitez: Real Madrid have faith in Navas

Rafael Benitez insists he retains "full trust" in Keylor Navas despite Real Madrid's attempt to bring in David de Gea as the club's number one goalkeeper on transfer deadline day.

The Santiago Bernabeu side were ready to include the Costa Rica international in a deal that would have seen De Gea leave Manchester United for the Spanish capital, but the transfer eventually collapsed due to a delay in the paperwork being processed.

De Gea signed a new contract with United on Friday to end all speculation about his future, leaving Benitez little option but to turn to Navas once more.

"I believe De Gea is a Manchester United player and I have already said before that I am happy with my goalkeepers," Benitez said at a press conference.

"Keylor knows that I have full confidence in him. I hope that he plays well, he already has my full trust."

Benitez will have to make do without the services of Danilo and James Rodriguez due to injury when Madrid take on Espanyol on Saturday, yet he is confident the Bernabeu side can cope with the absence of both South Americans.

"We have two injured players after international commitments, unexpectedly, but we have solutions," he added.

"Despite Danilo and James' injuries, we have to get the most out of the squad that we have.

"We are going to focus on the players that we have and get the best out of this squad even though James is injured.

"We approach the match with excitement and a lot of confidence. The players are training very well and they're eager."