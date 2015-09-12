Benitez still wants more from Madrid

Rafael Benitez was delighted with Real Madrid's performance in the 6-0 win over Espanyol - but believes there are still areas his side need to work on.

Cristiano Ronaldo made history as he scored five goals, including a first-half hat-trick inside 20 minutes, to become the club's all-time leading goalscorer in La Liga.

The Portuguese moved past Raul's total of 228 goals when he converted Gareth Bale's centre for his fourth of the afternoon just after the hour mark.

Karim Benzema also found the net, courtesy of a Ronaldo cross, as Madrid put their hosts to the sword. They remain unbeaten under Benitez, who felt the final score did not reflect the game.

"It has not been easy," he told the club's official website. "We played well but there are things to be polished. I say this without vanity. Espanyol has done many things right, but we have much punch and we took advantage.

"I said this team would be offensive. We attacked, but we try to have balance. At the front I ask you to have freedom of movement to create problems. That was the key. It was not easy and they have done very well."

Benitez was particularly pleased with another clean sheet, meaning goalkeeper Keylor Navas has yet to concede in three league outings so far this season.

"The goal was to win, score more goals than the opposition, continue seeking the goal and work on defence," the former Liverpool and Napoli boss added.

Madrid now turn their attentions to Europe, as they host Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.