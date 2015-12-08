Benitez thrilled to give Real Madrid fans a performance to enjoy

Rafael Benitez was delighted to give the Real Madrid fans a performance to enjoy after witnessing his team surge to an 8-0 win over Malmo on Tuesday.

Madrid recorded their biggest margin of victory in the Champions League with a ruthless destruction of Swedish opposition in their Group A finale.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals in 19 minutes to break his own record for goals scored in a single group stage, taking his tally to 11.

Karim Benzema also netted a hat-trick and Mateo Kovacic hit home for the first time as a Madrid player, leaving Benitez - who has been under pressure in recent weeks following defeat to Barcelona and his side's disqualification from the Copa del Rey for fielding an ineligible player - to revel in a clinical performance.

"I'm really pleased for the team, all the players and the crowd who would have really enjoyed that," Benitez said.

"I knew it would be a strange game because they needed to win [to reach the Europa League] but we managed to take control. I think the first goal in the second half helped send us on our way."