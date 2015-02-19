Benitez wants to channel Napoli anger in Turkey

Benitez's side face their Turkish opponents at Huseyin Avni Aker Stadyumu on Thursday in the first leg of their last 32 tie, having qualified top of Group I.

With the 3-1 reversal in Palermo still fresh in their minds, Benitez has urged his players to produce a positive reaction.

"The group wants to react after our defeat against Palermo last weekend and now we have to channel that anger into positive energy on the pitch," he told reporters.

"If we can do so, it will work in our favour, helping us in difficult moments. The truth is we did not play a good game and we have to accept it as such.

"But having said that, I also have to add that I did see positive aspects in the game. The team is doing well overall, we are approaching optimum form and I sincerely believe that we can continue in the good direction we were heading straightaway.

"Let's see if we can tomorrow, although we know it's not easy."

Benitez also hinted that he could make changes for Thursday's clash, with Gonzalo Higuain set to start due to an impending Serie A suspension.

"We will make whatever changes we consider appropriate and convenient because we need each and every one of the players in their best possible form for what is left of the season," he added.

"We are in three competitions and we want to face them all with the best chance of success possible.

"It is possible that Henrique will play in defence and Higuain will play because he won't next Monday against Sassuolo as he is suspended. If there are any other changes we will decide just before the game."