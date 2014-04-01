Bent hits out at Magath injury claims

The striker was an unused substitute in the 3-1 loss at Craven Cottage, with 17-year-old Moussa Dembele selected ahead of him.

Magath suggested that Bent was not match-fit but the Aston Villa loanee's version of events is at odds with the German's.

"I trained on Saturday," Bent is quoted as saying in TheGuardian. "I'd taken a knock and limped off quite early in training on Thursday but I've trained since and felt fine on Sunday.

"It is just disappointing. I was fine to play. I am disappointed not to feature, especially in games like the Everton match where you feel that you can definitely affect the game, when your team needs a goal.

"Over the years I have managed to produce quite a few of those.

"I am here, up for selection and more than willing to play. That is what I do, that is what I love to do. That will never change. At this stage of the season you need goals.

"You need firepower. If I am called on, I am ready to go. If I start up front, I am ready to go."

Bent, who has scored over 100 Premier League goals, has not started a match since March 1.

Fulham are five points from safety with six games remaining.