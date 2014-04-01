Bent hits out at Magath injury claims
Darren Bent has denied Fulham manager Felix Magath's claims that he was unfit for Sunday's match against Everton.
The striker was an unused substitute in the 3-1 loss at Craven Cottage, with 17-year-old Moussa Dembele selected ahead of him.
Magath suggested that Bent was not match-fit but the Aston Villa loanee's version of events is at odds with the German's.
"I trained on Saturday," Bent is quoted as saying in TheGuardian. "I'd taken a knock and limped off quite early in training on Thursday but I've trained since and felt fine on Sunday.
"It is just disappointing. I was fine to play. I am disappointed not to feature, especially in games like the Everton match where you feel that you can definitely affect the game, when your team needs a goal.
"Over the years I have managed to produce quite a few of those.
"I am here, up for selection and more than willing to play. That is what I do, that is what I love to do. That will never change. At this stage of the season you need goals.
"You need firepower. If I am called on, I am ready to go. If I start up front, I am ready to go."
Bent, who has scored over 100 Premier League goals, has not started a match since March 1.
Fulham are five points from safety with six games remaining.
