Benteke: I never had any problems with Klopp

Christian Benteke is adamant he never had any problems with Jurgen Klopp and refuses to blame the German for his Liverpool exit.

The striker joined Liverpool from Aston Villa in July 2015, but struggled to secure regular first-team action after Brendan Rodgers was replaced with Klopp in October last year and eventually left the club for Crystal Palace in the off-season.

Nevertheless, Benteke does not bear a grudge against the Liverpool boss.

"I do not think there was a problem with Klopp. We always had a good relationship," Benteke told L'Equipe.

"I went to see him during my first season at Aston Villa, in 2013, when he wanted to sign me for Borussia Dortmund. He liked my style of play.

"But when I signed for Liverpool, it was Brendan Rodgers who wanted me. We met up and had some good talks, so I decided to go to Liverpool. Then six games later or so he got fired. One can only accept such things and deal with it.

"When Klopp came in, I was not his first choice because of the other players present. Maybe I was not the best option for him for his style of play, other players were perhaps a better fit.

"I did not behave like a child. I did not cry about what happened or kicked up a fuss. Even though I clearly wanted to play, it was frustrating."