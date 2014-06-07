Bento applauds 'fantastic' goalkeeper Eduardo

Eduardo made four crucial saves at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Friday before Bruno Alves scored the only goal of the game in stoppage time to give Portugal victory.

And Bento described Eduardo as "fantastic", while also expressing his pleasure with his team's "effort" and "attitude".

"I think we were more forceful and we had the best opportunities during (the first half)," the 44-year-old coach told RTP.

"Early in the second half was balanced with an opportunity for each side, and then, thanks to some fatigue, Mexico claimed two more opportunities, and great merit to Eduardo, who did a fantastic game.

"I want to underline the effort we have been making and the attitude we have shown in our work."

Eduardo added that he was thankful for the way he has been supported by Bento and his team-mates since the beginning of Portugal's World Cup training camp.

"For me it's always an honour and a great feeling to wear this shirt and be able to represent my country," he said.

"So, I always try to do my work and repay the trust they have placed in me after a difficult year.

"We won, which was the most important.

"From the first day I am available to complete to help the group. We are working step by step."

Portugal face Ireland on Tuesday in their final pre-tournament friendly before they clash with Germany on June 16.