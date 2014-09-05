Benzema impressed by flawless France

The home side looked impressive in front of a raucous crowd at the Stade de France, with Loic Remy's second-half strike enough to get them over the line.

Benzema, who had a goal disallowed for offside in the 49th minute, was full of praise for his side's performance.

"It's good, it's always nice to win against big teams, especially to do it with style, and we did it tonight," he said.

"We went head to head with one of the best teams of the world, so it's good for the French team and for our confidence.

"After the World Cup, we needed to start working again and play a big game. We work together, we're a really good team and we just need to keep working."

Real Madrid striker Benzema, who was a constant threat, was not too perturbed about his disallowed goal despite the fact replays showed it was a harsh decision.

"I have not seen the pictures, if I'm offside or not," he said.

"Still, the bottom line is that we won. I had a lot of fun tonight."

Didier Deschamps' men will now turn their attention to a friendly against Serbia on Sunday.