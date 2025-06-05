How to watch Spain vs France: Live stream details for Nations League semi-final in Stuttgart

Lamine Yamal in action for Spain against Croatia at Euro 2024

Watch Spain vs France in the UK and anywhere in the world, with free live streams available on June 5.

Spain vs France match info ► Date: Thursday, June 5 ► Kick-off time: 8.00pm BST ► Venue: MHPArena, Stuttgart ► Free stream: Amazon Prime (UK) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

By the time Spain and France kick off in Stuttgart on Thursday, they'll know whether Germany or Portugal await the winner in the final of the 2024-25 Nations League.

European champions Spain reached the final four by beating the Netherlands on penalties in the quarter-finals after cruising at the top of Group A4.

France, the only team involved in Germany this week to have tasted defeat in the groups, topped Group A2 above Italy on goal difference. Their quarter-final against Croatia was also settled on penalties.

Can I watch Spain vs France in the UK?

Spain vs France will be shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK and kicks off at 8.00pm UK time on Thursday.

How to watch Spain vs France in the US

Americans can watch the game on Fox Sportsor the Fox Sports app, which is free to download, although it requires a subscription to view any live coverage.

Watch Spain vs France for free

You can watch Spain vs France for free in both of the participating countries.

In Spain, the game is with public broadcaster RTVE on La 1 on TV or the RTVE Play streaming platform. In France, fans can watch the Spain clash on TF1 and TF1+.

Watch Spain vs France from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

▶ Why don’t Spain have words for their national anthem?